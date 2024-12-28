Saturday, December 28, 2024
Dense fog disrupts road traffic, sections of motorway closed

Web Desk
10:07 AM | December 28, 2024
Dense fog blanketed various cities of Punjab during the night between Friday and Saturday, severely impacting daily life and causing significant disruption to road traffic.

According to a Motorway spokesperson, multiple sections of the Motorway have been closed due to low visibility. These include the M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, the M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, and parts of the M4.

The Motorway police have advised travelers to use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road as an alternative and urged drivers to exercise caution by reducing speed and using fog lights.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. The dense fog has not only affected Motorway traffic but also disrupted movement along the National Highway at various points across the province.

