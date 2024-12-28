Development Concerns

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has once again promised to expedite development work in Islamabad’s new sectors. While the intention behind this move seems commendable, the organisation’s track record with past projects leaves much to be desired. Over the years, the CDA has failed to execute many of its initiatives effectively, often resulting in delays, shoddy infrastructure, and incomplete projects that disrupt the city’s natural harmony.

It is crucial that any new development in Islamabad adheres to the master plan, which has carefully balanced modernisation with the preservation of the capital’s unique beauty and ecological integrity. Previous development projects, however, have disregarded this vital aspect, with some encroachments damaging the natural landscapes and sprawling developments overpowering green spaces. It is alarming to note that this disregard for urban planning has led to the erosion of the very qualities that earned Islamabad the title of the world’s most beautiful capital on several occasions.

The city’s charm lies not only in its pristine environment but also in the way its development has respected the natural landscape. As the CDA pushes forward with its new development plans, it must ensure that the expansion of the capital does not come at the cost of its beauty, ecosystem, or liveability. This is an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and set a standard for future growth.

The task ahead is not just to build more infrastructure but to preserve what makes Islamabad special. The CDA needs to not only focus on speed but also on the long-term sustainability and aesthetic harmony of the capital city. If done right, these developments can enhance the city’s appeal, but only if the lessons of the past are learned.