Dialogue highlights youth’s role in shaping food systems, nutrition

Lahore - Highlighting the current status of malnutrition in Pakistan and the importance of youth-led initiatives in tackling these challenges, participants of a national dialogue have emphasized the critical role of youth in addressing nutrition challenges.

The event “Little Leaders, Big Impact – Children/Youth Nutrition Dialogue” was convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the National Alliance for Safe Food (NAFS) here on Friday.

The dialogue is one of the critical steps to elevate local voices and ensure they contribute to shaping global discussions on nutrition and food systems at the Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit 2025, set to take place in March 2025 in Paris, France.

The N4G Summit serves as a pivotal platform to mobilize financial, political, and community action for tackling malnutrition and improving nutrition outcomes worldwide. These dialogues in Pakistan aim to connect grassroots perspectives with the global agenda, ensuring inclusive and impactful contributions to the summit.

The event, themed ‘Shaping the Future of Food Systems and Nutrition,’ empowered children and youth to engage in meaningful discussions about good nourishment and the future of global nutrition. The participants explored key concepts of nutrition, identified challenges, and proposed youth-led solutions to improve nourishment across communities.

On the occasion, Chairman National Alliance for Safe Food Rana Awais Khan and Head of Policy & Advocacy at GAIN Pakistan, Faiz Rasool, highlighted the current status of malnutrition in Pakistan and the importance of youth-led initiatives in tackling these challenges.

The participants engaged in interactive sessions moderated by Dr. Hafiz Rehan Nadeem, President of NAFS, and explored creative activities such as collages and group discussions to propose innovative solutions for addressing malnutrition. The dialogue culminated with presentations of their ideas, followed by remarks from guest dignitaries and a summary of actionable outcomes.

In his closing remarks, Faiz Rasool emphasized the critical role of youth in addressing global nutrition challenges, stating, “Today’s dialogue is a testament to the power of young voices. Their ideas and perspectives will contribute significantly to shaping policies and actions for a healthier, more sustainable future, and their contributions will resonate at the N4G Summit in Paris.”

The GAIN is a Swiss-based foundation launched at the United Nations in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition.