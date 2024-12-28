Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Eight killed as bus falls off bridge in India’s Punjab

NEWS WIRE
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, International

NEW DELHI  -  At least eight people were killed and over two dozen others injured after a passenger bus skidded off a bridge on Friday amid heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Punjab, officials said.

The accident took place near Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda district in Punjab.

Immediately after the accident, locals rushed to the spot to help the injured and alerted the police, who rushed their teams and disaster response force personnel to carry out the rescue efforts.

“Eight people, including a 2-year-old girl, were killed unfortunately in today’s accident,” Showkat Ahmad Parray, a senior government official in Bathinda, told media. “Five of the deaths were confirmed at Talwandi hospital and the other three at the civil hospital, Bathinda.”

Parray said that, according to the rescued, the bus was being driven at high speed and a trawler came from the opposite side, following which the bus driver lost control and plunged into a drain.

LHC links new school registration to bus policy

A senior police official in Bathinda, Amneet Kondal, said 46 passengers were rescued from the accident site.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the accident.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024