Environmental approval committee reviews progress in Lodhran

LODHRAN - A review meeting of the Environmental Approval Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Syed Waseem Hassan. The session included comprehensive briefings by Assistant Director Environment Protection department, Muhammad Aleem Sagar, on the existing zones in the district. The meeting was also attended by environmental specialist Professor Amjad Saeed and Assistant Director of Mines and Minerals, Muhammad Nouman. During the meeting, Syed Waseem Hassan granted final approval for the Gelaywal zone. Speaking on the occasion, he commended the Punjab government’s initiative to establish Mines and Minerals Committees at the district level, calling it a significant step toward improving the minerals sector and creating investment opportunities at the grassroots level. He directed the Assistant Director Minerals to prepare a comprehensive plan for the sustainable development of mineral resources in the district to ensure proper implementation.