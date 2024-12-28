EU issues scam alert for Pakistanis seeking visa

ISLAMABAD - The European Union (EU) yesterday issued a scam alert to caution Pakistani citizens about fraudulent activities involving misleading information on visa and consular appointments.

The EU said criminal organizations have created fake entries for embassies and contact numbers on platforms like Google Maps.

In a post on X, the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan said that “diplomatic missions in Islamabad have observed fake entries for Member States embassies in Google Maps,” which include incorrect details about visa and consular appointments as well as fake contact numbers.

The EU urged citizens to rely solely on official websites of EU Member States embassies for accurate information and contact details. It emphasized that these websites are the only reliable sources for visa and consular information.

The EU’s official website clarified that visas, including the Schengen visa, are issued exclusively by the embassies and consulates of individual Member States.

The Delegation to Pakistan does not issue visas or passports.

Pakistani citizens were reminded that a Schengen visa is required for travel within the Schengen area, while a national visa is needed for EU Member States outside the Schengen zone. The Schengen Area currently includes most EU Member States, with exceptions such as Bulgaria, Cyprus, Ireland, and Romania. Bulgaria and Romania are in the process of joining the Schengen zone.

Non-EU countries like Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland have joined the Schengen Area, with Liechtenstein expected to follow. The Schengen visa allows visitors to travel freely within the zone after entering through one country.

The EU Delegation advised Pakistani travelers to directly contact the relevant embassies or consulates for visa-related inquiries and applications to ensure authenticity.

The EU office advised Pakistanis to contact the relevant embassy or consulate in the country for obtaining the required visa of their travel destination in Europe.