FIA foils human trafficking attempt at Multan airport

MULTAN - A human trafficking attempt disguised as an Umrah pilgrimage was thwarted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Multan International Airport. Authorities arrested five passengers, offloading them from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight. An FIA spokesperson revealed that the suspects, travelling on Umrah visas, were intending to reach Libya and Europe via Saudi Arabia .The accused were identified as Muhammad Zohaib, Zain-ul-Abidin, Jalal Khan, Usman Ahsan, and Sohail Abbas, residents of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi . The passengers were apprehended after suspicions during routine questioning. Evidence of contact with agents was found on their mobile phones.They were linked to a primary agent based in Libya who had arranged for their travel. He added investigations revealed that the suspects had paid large sums to agents for illegal entry into Libya and Europe via Saudi Arabia.

FIA nabs suspect involved in corruption

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration apprehended a suspect wanted in a high profile corruption case at Multan International airport here on Friday. According to FIA officials, the accused, identified as Shakeel Ahmed, arrived at Multan Airport from the United Arab Emirates and his name flagged on the stop list. The suspect was wanted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in connection with a case registered at Shah Shams Police Station. Suspect Shakeel Ahmed stole government-supplied insulin and illegally sold it to medical stores, causing financial losses to the public treasury amounting to millions of rupees. He added investigations revealed that the suspect along with accomplices had sold thousands of insulin units daily.