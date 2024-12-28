Finance ministry claims further inflation decline

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance has projected that inflation would further decline as it would remain within the range of 4.0-5.0 percent for December 2024. “At external front, it is expected that hard-earned stability will continue on the back of remittances and exports inflows with decent imports. This will be complemented with exchange rate stability and contained inflation – which is anticipated to remain within the range of 4.0-5.0 percent for December 2024,” Ministry of Finance stated in its monthly report. To achieve the target of FY 2025 and sustain economic recovery, the government is cognisant to achieve the crop production targets by facilitating the farmers to achieve the desired production level. However, weather conditions may pose challenges, as below normal rainfall may lead to water stress during the critical emerging stage of Rabi crops like wheat and barley, especially in rain-fed agricultural zones. At industrial front, despite challenges in certain sectors that remain in negative territory, the economy’s resilience is underscored by the robust performance of high weighted sectors, which continue to drive LSM in October.

Further, the automobile and cement sectors exhibited strong performance in November, providing a critical boost to their allied industries. The potential ripple effect and the interconnectedness of industrial sectors may reinforce a broader growth trajectory.

Moreover, the further easing of monetary policy in December is expected to stimulate economic activity. The rising demand for credit, especially from private sector, is a positive signal of growing confidence in the economy. This momentum is poised to accelerate, fostering higher production levels and enhanced economic output in the coming months. Moreover, improved fiscal performance during Jul-Oct, driven by higher revenues and prudent expenditure management, is expected to create fiscal space for development spending and support sustainable economic growth, going forward.

Pakistan’s economy has demonstrated sustained positive developments during Jul-Nov FY 2025, indicating an optimistic outlook for the ongoing fiscal year. Macroeconomic fundamentals have strengthened, marked by a further deceleration in CPI inflation with stable food prices, effective fiscal consolidation resulting in fiscal surplus, current account surplus supported by increased exports and remittances, and an accommodative monetary policy stance. These developments have bolstered the business and consumer confidence, reflected in significant private sector credit uptake and a sharp rise in the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Prudent fiscal management and strategic reforms are paving the way for sustainable economic growth.

During Jul-Nov FY 2025, FBR tax collection grew by 23.3 percent to Rs4,295 billion against Rs3,485 billion last year. Within total, direct taxes rose by 27.0 percent, sales taxes by 23.6 percent, FED by 25.1 percent and Customs duty by 8.0 percent. According to the Federal Fiscal Operations Jul-Oct FY2025, net federal revenues grew by 71.8 percent to Rs4,822 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a sharp increase in non tax collection, which grew by 101.2 percent to Rs3,192 billion. Similarly, tax collection increased to Rs3,443 billion against Rs2,748 billion last year. Prudent expenditure management helped contain the expenditure growth to 20.6 percent relative to high revenue growth. In absolute, total expenditures reached Rs4,472 billion against Rs3707 billion last year. Consequently, the fiscal balance posted a surplus of Rs495 billion (0.4 percent of GDP) against a deficit of Rs862 billion (-0.8 percent of GDP) last year. Similarly, primary surplus increased to Rs3,124 billion (3.0 percent of GDP) against a surplus of Rs1,430 billion (1.4 percent of GDP) last year.

The external account position has significantly improved, driven by notable increases in exports and remittances despite a rise in imports. During Jul-Nov FY 2025, the current account posted a surplus of $944 million compared to deficit of $1,676 million last year. In November 2024 alone, the current account recorded a surplus of $729 million, compared to a deficit of $148 million in November 2023. This represents the fourth consecutive monthly surplus, following a $346 million surplus in October 2024. During Jul-Nov FY 2025, goods exports increased by 7.4 percent, reaching $13.3 billion compared to last year, while imports recorded at $23.0 billion, against $21.2 billion last year (8.3 percent increase). This has resulted in a goods trade deficit of $9.7 billion, reflecting a slight increase from $8.8 billion last year, while maintaining a steady overall trade momentum. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recorded at $1,124 million, 31.3 percent higher than the previous year.

Moreover, private sector Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) had a net outflow of $156 million, while Public FPI recorded a net inflow of $305 million. Workers’ remittances recorded robust inflows of $14.8 billion during Jul-Nov FY 2025, marking a 33.6 percent increase over $11.1 billion last year with largest share from Saudi Arabia. Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $16.4 billion on December 20, 2024, with the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves at $11.9 billion. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to further cut the policy rate by 200 bps to 13 percent, effective from December 17, 2024. Cumulatively, policy rate reduced by 900 bps since June during last five consecutive monetary policy decisions. The decision is based on inflation outcome in line with expectations, fiscal and external sector stability, favourable global commodity prices and improved growth prospects. During 1st July–29th November, FY 2025, money supply (M2) shows negative growth of 0.6 percent (Rs -215.7 billion) compared to a growth of 1.2 percent (Rs376.0 billion) last year. Within M2, Net Foreign Assets of the banking system increased by Rs385.3 billion against an increase of Rs100.8 billion last year. Whereas, Net Domestic Assets of the banking sector decreased by Rs601.0 billion compared to an increase of Rs275.2 billion last year. Under the borrowing for budgetary support, the government has retired Rs2,018.6 billion against the borrowing of Rs2,894.2 billion last year. Private sector has borrowed Rs1,148.6 billion, against the retirement of Rs33.2 billion last year. In November 2024, the KSE-100 index continued its bullish momentum and crossed the 100,000 points landmark. The index closed at 101,357 points at the month end, gaining 12,391 points in November 2024. Similarly, market capitalisation of Pakistan Stock Exchange increased by Rs1,349 billion in the month to settle at Rs12,885 billion.