Five die in separate road accidents

ISLAMABAD - Three individuals killed when a speeding car plunged into a canal near Khanpur Mehr in Ghotki on Friday. According to private news channel, five people were traveling in the car at the time of the accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and managed to save two passengers, while the bodies of the other three victims were retrieved from the canal. Rescue officials stated that the strong water currents made the operation challenging.

Police confirmed that one of the deceased, Faqeer Ilyas, was from Shahdadpur, while another victim, Wajahat Juno, has also been identified. The third deceased, Faqeer Mocharo Mehr, was a resident of Khangarh.

Meanwhile, a woman and a 3-year-old child were killed in an accident near the New Sabzi Mandi area of Karachi on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the deceased woman has been identified as 45-year-old Khurshidah, while the child was identified as Zohaib, a private news channels reported. The rescue teams rushed towards the spot and shifted the dead bodies towards the nearest hospital.

12-year-old boy shot dead during robbery in Shikarpur

A 12-year-old boy lost his life during a robbery inside the house in the Garhi Yasin tehsil of Shikarpur.

The dacoits entered the house, and when the owner resisted, they opened fire. Unfortunately, 12-year-old boy named Mujahid Ali was struck by a bullet and succumbed to his injuries, according to police reports. The robbers fled the scene, and a search operation is currently underway to apprehend them. The police are investigating the incident and working to bring the culprits to justice.

Earlier in a similar tragic events in Karachi, a man was killed while resisting a robbery attempt at his tyre shop near the government Islamia College. According to reports, the incident took place near Islamia College roundabout, where the victim, Hassan Arif, was working at his tyre shop when armed assailants entered intending to rob him. Hassan, who was in the shop at the time, attempted to resist the robbery. However, one of the assailants shot him in the chest, inflicting fatal wounds. The police stated that the area was busy, with a rally passing nearby during the shooting, and added that the robbers managed to flee easily.