Former AJK IG appointed as addl secretary

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday appointed Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)’s former inspector general of police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik as additional secretary at the Ministry of Interior. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Tajik, a 21-grade officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as special duty (OSD) is transferred and posted at the Interior Division on deputation basis with immediate effect. Before his posting as IGP AJK in June 2021, Tajik had been serving in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the civilian intelligence agency, in grade 20. He also served the IB as a basic scale 21 officer and then worked as Deputy Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) from 15 August 2023 to 11 January 2024.