Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Former AJK IG appointed as addl secretary

Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government on Friday appointed Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)’s former inspector general of police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik as additional secretary at the Ministry of Interior. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Tajik, a 21-grade officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as special duty (OSD) is transferred and posted at the Interior Division on deputation basis with immediate effect. Before his posting as IGP AJK in June 2021, Tajik had been serving in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the civilian intelligence agency, in grade 20. He also served the IB as a basic scale 21 officer and then worked as Deputy Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) from 15 August 2023 to 11 January 2024.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024