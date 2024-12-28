From innovation to enforcement; ITP keep capital moving

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took stern action against as many 800,000 drivers for violating traffic rules during 2024 besides taking several measures to keep smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital. The police also registered cases against 1,019 individuals for serious traffic violations while legal notices were issued to 300 others. Driving licenses and route permits of public transport vehicles were also suspended during the year.

A total of 10,841 vehicles and 40,655 motorcycles were impounded at various police stations for violating traffic laws, according to a press release issued by the ITP. Similarly, challan tickets were issued to more than 107,000 vehicles for illegal parking, more than 64,000 for having fancy number plates and 17,852 vehicles for having tinted glasses. Additionally, 56,752 tickets were issued to motorcycle riders for not wearing helmets, 16,550 for overloading and 25,555 for lane violations.

The ITP issued as many 64,395 driving licenses in accordance with international standards during 2024 and ensured the renewal of 62,876 driving licenses upon expiry.

More than 112,000 learner permits were issued to citizens applying for driving licenses.

The ITP officers performed their duties at more than 7,000 important points during the SCO conference, the movement of various national and international delegations, National Assembly and Senate meetings, law and order situations, the Pakistan Super League and the 2024 election. Thirty officers of ITP were injured while performing their duties during the year. The traffic police diligently maintained the flow of traffic in various areas of the federal capital during ongoing two mega construction projects, the press release said.

Furthermore, six designated traffic counters were established at Police Khidmat Markaz. The facility of online renewal and driving license renewal was provided to senior citizens above 70 years of age by visiting their homes.

During the same period, several reforms were also implemented including the establishment of the Islamabad Traffic Police Education Complex, maintaining the flow of traffic during office hours and the installation of traffic signboards on various highways to guide citizens. In 2024, the Islamabad Traffic Police organized 893 workshops in various private and public schools, institutions and its main office to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety where more than one million citizens were educated.

During this period, seven “Friends of Police” and four “Police Volunteers” badges completed the internship program. Additionally, five flower candy campaigns and two workshops were organized with the support of a private company. Apart from this, students from four different schools visited the Islamabad Traffic Office.

The ITP also organized a speech competition to create awareness among students about traffic rules, with prizes awarded to students who performed best in the competition.

In consideration of the health of police officers in the traffic division, two special medical camps were organized where officers underwent free medical screenings and received useful advice from medical experts.

Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk in his message said the performance of the ITP was commendable. “Millions of vehicles and motorcycles enter Islamabad daily, making it a very difficult task to maintain the flow of traffic and enforce traffic rules,” he said.

Despite this, the ITP continues to perform professionally and will keep fulfilling its duties to the best of its abilities within the available resources, he added.