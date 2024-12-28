Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gaza death toll nears 45,500 as Israel kills 48 more Palestinians

Gaza death toll nears 45,500 as Israel kills 48 more Palestinians
Anadolu
10:00 PM | December 28, 2024
International

At least 48 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of deaths since October of last year to 45,484, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

According to a ministry statement, approximately 108,090 people have also been injured during the ongoing genocidal attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 48 people and injured 52 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Lahore industries achieve 96% emission control compliance

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024