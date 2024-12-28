Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold rates dip by Rs800 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs800 per tola
NEWS WIRE
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs273,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs274,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs686 to Rs234,225 from Rs234,911, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs214,706 from Rs215,335, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.  The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08, respectively.  The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,620 from $2,628, the association reported.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024