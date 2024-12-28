Gold rates dip by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs273,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs274,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs686 to Rs234,225 from Rs234,911, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs214,706 from Rs215,335, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,620 from $2,628, the association reported.