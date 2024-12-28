Saturday, December 28, 2024
Govt's economic achievements being recognized at all levels: Attaullah Tarar

Govt's economic achievements being recognized at all levels: Attaullah Tarar
Web Desk
6:41 PM | December 28, 2024
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated that the government is genuinely engaged in negotiations with PTI with the sole aim of achieving political stability in the country.

Speaking to the media in Gujranwala, Tarar emphasized that the government seeks to build on the hard-earned economic progress made in recent months, noting that political stability is crucial for sustaining this momentum.

He expressed satisfaction that the government's economic achievements are widely acknowledged, even by political opponents.

Regarding incidents of violence, such as those on May 9, Tarar stressed that acts of violence cannot be ignored and those responsible must face the law.

He confirmed that there is irrefutable evidence against individuals sentenced in connection with the May 9 incidents, while ensuring that the right to a fair trial has been upheld.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

