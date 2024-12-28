Grand Jirga resumes in Kurram

The grand jirga aimed at resolving peace and security issues in Kurram District has resumed today (Saturday) after failing to finalise an agreement yesterday due to incomplete attendance of members.

While both parties have agreed on several points, a deadlock persists over the demand to surrender heavy weapons to the government.

According to a jirga member, one party has been unable to decide on this matter despite repeated consultations with local elders.

Yesterday's session, held at Kohat Fort under the leadership of Commissioner Kohat Muatasim Billah, involved extensive discussions on various issues.

The administration has expressed concerns over reopening roads while heavy weapons remain in the area, deeming it a significant risk.

In the meantime, helicopter services are ongoing to deliver essential supplies, including medicines, to Kurram District.

