Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gunjmandi police arrest 2 fireworks dealers

APP
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Gunjmandi police in their ongoing operation against fireworks dealers conducted a raid and arrested two accused on recovery of huge quantity of fireworks items. Police spokesman said that police arrested Javed and Numan, fireworks dealers for possessing a big stock of fireworks items. The operation will continue against the accused who endanger the lives of the citizens through fireworks, Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said and directed the police officers to accelerate operation against lawbreakers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024