Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hyderabad police complaint cell received 27,000 complaints in 2024

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The District Complaint Cell of Hyderabad Police received more than 27,000 complaints on human rights issues during the outgoing year. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the Cell disposed of around 25,000 of those complaints including 500 complaints which were received through the Prime Minister and Chief Minister portals. Additionally, he claimed, over 1,400 complaints forwarded from Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Office,Central Police Office (CPO) and CMS were also disposed. According to him, some 5,500 complaints were submitted through the courts of law under sections A22 and B22 of Code of Criminal Procedures. Rajput apprised that the police registered 300 FIRs against those 5,500 complaints.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024