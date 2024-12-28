In conversation with Ahsan Kaleem Khan on cyber security and AI: Opportunities and threats 

Ahsan is a Cyber Security, Policy and AI expert. A widely featured and quoted expert in the public-private sectors who is one of the best and brightest in the field. His extraordinary career hinges at the intersection of cybersecurity and policy, working with government, think tanks, industry, startups, and academia. He has played pivotal role in development of cyber security infrastructure, capacity, policy, governance frameworks and legislation in Pakistan. In the private sector he has made his name in investment banking with Deutsche Bank AG, received an international award and membership of Y-Combinator. He is on a Fellowship in the USA.

Umair Wahab: We have known you from your distinguished stature in the field of cyber security, policy work and startup engagements. Please share more about yourself and how you became involved in the cyber security and policy domain.

Ahsan : I am working on research in cyber security, providing AI based solutions and policy advisory in different geographies. Recently, I have given my input on the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill that was presented in the parliament. Past engagements included input on National Cyber Security Policy, CERT and most recent draft of National Artificial Intelligence Policy.

Umair Wahab: You have focused on the national importance of cyber security policy, governance and administration and advocated the need for data protection and privacy. Why is it an important area and why have you given so much emphasis to it?

Ahsan : This is an area that directly impacts millions of people. Globally we have seen an increase in cybercrime, compromises of data and leaks that have impacted private individuals’ reputation and cause financial losses. This is happening because individuals are the most vulnerable segments of society which do not have the capital and capacity like organizations or governments. We saw that in the recent paradigm where personal gadgets are weaponized in conflicts and common people suffer. My work is around democratizing access to tools and services that protect our citizens and more importantly using the instrument of policies to drive this agenda around data privacy, defense against firewalls, malware and ransomware.

In the Public Sector, countries have not yet established the guardrails necessary to protect critical assets such as power plants, airport operations, national databases etc. and mitigate vulnerabilities arising out of digitalization and adoption of AI.

Umair Wahab: How do you use AI in the Cyber security space?

Ahsan : My research and work in the US uses data to train models pertaining to different threat scenarios. Based on that the model works to flag and mitigate privacy breach and data compromise. It has secured individual data and browsing. As the models are continuously learning on new data, it’s effectiveness surpasses human capabilities. Therefore, we can anticipate and predict threats in advance.

Umair Wahab: What is the policy approach that you suggest countering cyber risks?

Ahsan : Today it needs to be a collective effort, and the responsibility of cyber security should not only be of the end user such as the organization or individual but also the manufacturer responsibility for the security of equipment or service provided. Europe Union has always taken lead in these areas such as their recent directive that came into effect in December,2024 titled “European Cyber Resilience Act”. I have given a brief on how other countries can learn from it.

Umair Wahab: We have talked about the public sector; do you think the private sector is ready to embrace AI and ensure its secure operations?

Ahsan : For large organizations, most of them lack the data centric core layers upon which AI services can be built and formation of these core systems means single point of failure, making it vulnerable to cyber threats. Hence, it’s a catch-22 situation. We want to embrace AI but currently the risks such as cyber security threats have not been fully mitigated for industrial scale adoption.

Umair Wahab: From national security aspect that includes economic and social aspects, do you think AI will become the new frontier of competition and cyber security will be a big part of it?

Ahsan : AI superiority is like a new area of race and will open areas of investments in AI beyond human imagination. US-China are at the forefront and near-peer analysis show that US has superiority over it. For the next 5 years, the USA will lead the innovation in the area and room for regulation around safety and ethics. However, with diffusion of ideas and technology, it will become difficult to regulate it. Currently, we are talking about Generative AI, think about ASI- Artificial Super Intelligence, AI-Agents. Now, you would want to make all this secure because there are always threats from state and non-state actors. This requires a concerted national as well as global effort. We lack realization that it’s going to become extremely difficult to regulate and secure assets once they are adopted mass. Take the example of social media; to date, we have not been able to control fake news that has possibly impacted governments and narratives in politics.

Umair Wahab: What other countries like Pakistan can benefit and learn from it?

Ahsan : What other countries like Pakistan can learn from them is to vouch for opportunities to become part of the value chain which could be in data centers, cloud, quantum computing and cyber security. Pakistan has great talent in IT, and USA can benefit from it.

Umair Wahab: Thank you, Ahsan, for sharing your insights and extraordinary work you have done in the domain of Cyber Security, Policy and AI.