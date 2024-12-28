Intermittent light rain adds to chill in Lahore

LAHORE - An intermittent light rain accompanied by a cool wind in the provincial metropolis on Friday brought the mercury considerably down forcing people to remain indoors. The rain in Lahore started in the morning and continued for more than three hours with intervals. A light rain was also reported from a few places in adjacent areas of the city. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave is affecting northeastern parts of the country and under the influence of this system, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during morning/night hours. While frost is also likely in upper parts during morning hours. Smog/ moderate to dense fog (in patches) is likely to persist in most plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours.

In the city, minimum temperature dropped to 9 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 15 on Friday. The weather is expected to remain cool as the westerly system continues to influence the region.