Islamabad E&T Department to launch crackdown on vehicle tax defaulters

ISLAMABAD - The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Islamabad has decided to begin a crackdown on vehicles, that have not paid token tax, in the upcoming year. The Excise office in the federal capital has made it easier to pay vehicle token tax in this respect by offering both online and in-person services. The department has also extended hours for token tax payments, according to Director Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad. A counter at the local Excise office will remain open on Saturday (today) from 10 am to 4 pm. Furthermore, the Islamabad City App allows smart card holders to pay the token tax online. Citizens may use this round-the-clock online service to pay their dues without ever leaving their homes. According to the officials, this service is intended to make the process easier for vehicle owners.

The Department recently made the decision to cancel automobiles registration if their owners do not pay the token tax. In order to avoid fines, vehicle owners are encouraged to utilize these facilities.

The Sindh government has also announced a new policy for number plates of private and commercial vehicles. According to the new policy announced by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, all private vehicles will have white number plates with the Sindhi Ajrak design, while commercial vehicles will have yellow number plates with the same design. The Excise department announced that yellow number plates on private vehicles and black number plates on commercial vehicles will no longer be acceptable after April 3, 2025.