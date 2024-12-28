Javid Latif sees foreign influence in Govt-PTI negotiations

LAHORE - Senior PML-N leader Javid Latif has expressed concerns about an alleged foreign pressure influencing the ongoing negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Addressing a press conference here, Latif raised suspicions that external forces may be playing a role in steering the dialogue. He called for transparency and accountability in the process. “This is a matter of national sovereignty, and no discussions should be influenced by external agendas,” Latif stated, emphasizing the need for decisions to be made in Pakistan’s best interests. Javid Latif said that the sole purpose of engaging in dialogue with the government was to get the PTI founder released. “Why should he be released? The nation must be openly informed about whose interests he [Imran Khan] served during his three and a half years rule and how much damage he caused to Pakistan”, the PML-N leader remarked while addressing a press conference here.

He believed that the sole purpose of PTI’s negotiation committee was the release of Imran Khan. Latif suspected that negotiations were being held under dictates from foreign powers. He added that the current government and institutional spokespersons should tell the Pakistani people why they were being lectured and pressured under the guise of negotiations.

“If any action is taken under pressure, the nation will stand up and resist. We would rather hang by the noose than compromise our freedom,” he warned. Latif went on to say: “You and I may have reservations about constitutional institutions and disagreements with the policies of some people within these institutions; but we can never accept any infringement on our freedom. No one can dictate to us who should be released or pardoned. So why isn’t the truth being revealed to the people?”

Talking about the civil disobedience call given by the PTI founder, Latif said all political parties have had grievances against institutions within Pakistan, but even when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged, he never called for civil disobedience. “Mian Nawaz Sharif was declared a hijacker, disqualified for life, and kept in prison, yet he never called for civil disobedience. This call for civil disobedience is a greater crime than May 9th of November 26th”, he observed. He further stated: “We may have grievances and reservations about the people within our institutions, but when it comes to the state, national pride, and freedom, we will stand united as a nation, just as we did in 1965. When nuclear tests were conducted in 1998, we proved to be one nation, rising above political affiliations”. Without naming any country, Javid Latif said that the reality was that they wanted to shut down CPEC and gain access to Pakistan’s nuclear program.

“If living a life of charity is the only option, we prefer an honorable death. We will rise above party affiliations and stand as one nation. If anyone tries to dictate or interfere with us, if anyone treats us like slaves, we will respond as a united nation”, he observed.

He said human rights and democracy were being invoked for the person who has done no favors for anyone. “Yet, ironically, the incoming president of a superpower is grateful to Imran Khan for resolving the Kashmir issue. Imran Khan said he felt like he had won the World Cup, but by the third day, Kashmir was occupied”.

He also mentioned his and other party leaders’ ordeal in prison during the tenure of PTI leader Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader said Faiz Hameed attempted rebellion within the institution, but it failed. He said Faiz Hameed has not been arrested because of a scam relating to a housing society. He said Faiz Hameed was part of the planning and aligned with the mastermind who tried to incite rebellion within the institution. “Had such a failed rebellion occurred in another country, the rebels would have been executed the next day”