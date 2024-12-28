Karachi consumers to get Rs4.98/unit refund as KE seeks Nepra approval for Nov FCA

ISLAMABAD - Karachiittes are all set to get a big relief in bills as K-Electric (KE) has sought NEPRA’s approval for the refund of Rs4.98 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments for the month of November to consumers.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, K-Electric has informed the regulator that the consumers were charged more than the actual fuel cost during the month of November; therefore, it should be allowed to refund Rs4.98 per unit to consumers.

If NEPRA approved the KE’s petition as it is, the consumers would get a refund of Rs7.179 billion. NEPRA has accepted the request and decided to conduct public hearing on the KE’s petition on January 15, 2025.

For deliberation during the hearing, NEPRA has framed several issues which include— whether the requested FCA is justified? Whether KE has followed the merit order while giving dispatch to its power plants as well as power purchases from external sources?

All the interested/affected parties are invited to submit written/oral comments or objections as permissible under the law at the hearing. Copies of the act, rules, regulations, codes, determinations of the authority and the request filed by KE are available with NEPRA.

It is worth to mention here that the consumers of XWDiscos were enjoying more relief than the KE consumers during four months period (July to October) on account of monthly FCAs; however, for the month of November, KE relief is much bigger than the relief sought by XWDiscos. On account of November FCA, XWDiscos have sought NEPRA’s nod for a refund of Rs0.63 per unit to consumers.

For the month of July, the consumers of XWDiscos got a relief of Rs0.37 per unit, while the consumers of KE were burdened with an additional Rs3.04 per unit.

On account of August FCA, the consumers of XWDiscos got a refund of Rs0.8555 per unit, while the KE consumers were charged an additional Rs0.40 per unit for the month.

For September FCA, the KE consumers received a relief of Rs0.70 per unit.

On account of October FCA, NEPRA had allowed XWDiscos to refund Rs1.14 per unit to the consumers on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments for the month of October; however, the relief sought by KE for its consumers is mere Rs0.27 per unit.