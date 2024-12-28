Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for inconsistency, plea for US support

During a brief address on Saturday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, accusing the former prime minister of a consistent history of insincerity.

Speaking at the death anniversary ceremony of Khawaja Muhammad Rafiq in Lahore, Asif stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always advocated dialogue, making the first attempt at talks even during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He noted that the PTI had recently shifted its stance and now expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue.

Asif accused Imran Khan of being disloyal, even to those once close to him, and of using people as tools rather than treating them as ends in themselves.

He further lambasted Khan for what he described as pleading for assistance from the United States, remarking that the journey from "absolutely not" to "absolutely yes" reflected a complete turnaround in the PTI leader's approach.