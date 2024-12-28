Khursheed Shah pays glowing tribute to late Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary

SUKKUR - Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday paid glowing tribute to the late Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, emphasizing her unparalleled contributions to democracy, peace, and national development. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah described Bhutto as a beacon of hope and resilience, who dedicated her life to the cause of democratic governance and the welfare of the people. “Her relentless struggle against dictatorship paved the way for power to be transferred back to the public representatives, setting the nation firmly on the democratic path,” he said. Drawing on his extensive experience of 36 years in Parliament and 50 years in politics, he asserted that democracy remains the cornerstone of national security, peace, and prosperity. He urged political leaders and citizens alike to uphold democratic principles as a roadmap for sustainable development. Highlighting Benazir Bhutto’s sacrifice as an inspiration for the People’s Party, Shah reaffirmed the party’s commitment to her vision. “Every member of the PPP is dedicated to carrying forward her legacy by striving for democracy, peace, and national progress,” he said.