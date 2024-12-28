KP govt provides air transport facilities to 613 persons in Kurram

Peshawar - In view of the difficulties faced by residents of District Kurram regarding transport due to road closures, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has launched a helicopter service to provide air transport facilities to the people of Kurram. So far, 613 individuals have been provided with air transport using the provincial government-owned MI-17 helicopter.

On Thursday, the provincial government’s MI-17 helicopter conducted six flights to Kurram, transporting a total of 145 individuals. During the first flight, 29 passengers were transported from Peshawar to Parachinar. The second flight carried 31 passengers from Parachinar to Kohat. The third flight transported 10 individuals and one deceased body from Kohat to Parachinar. Similarly, the fourth flight carried 31 passengers from Parachinar to Kohat.

The fifth flight transported five passengers from Kohat to Parachinar, while the final flight of the day carried 39 individuals, including eight children, from Parachinar to Peshawar. These individuals included jirga members as well as ordinary citizens, including women, children, students, and patients.

Additionally, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, essential medicines are being supplied to Kurram via the provincial government’s helicopter. Approximately 10 tons of medical supplies have been delivered to the region so far.

In a statement issued in this regard, the Chief Minister stated that his government is fully aware of the challenges faced by the people of Kurram during these difficult times. He emphasized that the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to alleviate their hardships and provide relief. He added that efforts are underway to resolve the issues in Kurram as quickly as possible, and it is hoped that peace and normalcy will soon return to the area.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is making every possible effort to find a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution to the crisis. He urged all stakeholders and local elders to support the government’s peace initiatives for the betterment of the region. The Chief Minister remarked that ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property, as well as maintaining law and order, remains the provincial government’s top priority and responsibility