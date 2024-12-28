Saturday, December 28, 2024
KP minister holds video call talks with Tatarstan counterpart

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan, held a video call with Timur Suleimanov, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, to discuss youth affairs.

Director General of Sports, Abdul Nasir Khan, and Director of Youth Affairs, Dr. Noman Mujahid, were also present during the meeting. The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as youth exchange, public relations, educational opportunities, tourism, and business prospects.

The minister assured Suleimanov of full cooperation and expressed optimism that the collaboration would strengthen bilateral ties between KP and Tatarstan.

It is worth noting that the Republic of Tatarstan is a semi-autonomous region of Russia.

