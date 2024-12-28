KP PDWP approves Rs3b Ehsaas Hunar Programme, other projects

Peshawar - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department, Ikramullah Khan, approved several key development projects during its ninth meeting, aimed at improving infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the major initiatives is the Ehsaas Hunar Program, a Rs 3 billion project that will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 500,000 to skilled youth to help them start their own businesses. This initiative is expected to benefit over 35,000 skilled individuals, promoting employment and economic growth in the province.

The PDWP also approved a Rs 2.9 billion project for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the 26-kilometer road from Arandu to Kalkatak Lowari in Chitral, aimed at improving regional connectivity.

Other approved projects include improvements to flood protection structures in Swat, rehabilitation of the CRBC and Paharpur Canal System in Dera Ismail Khan, and feasibility studies for solar lift irrigation schemes across the province.

The PDWP also approved the establishment of a Government College of Commerce in Buner, the reconstruction of the Agriculture Research Institute in Swat, and upgrading health facilities, including the Hayasrai Primary Health Center in Lower Dir and the construction of a Thalassemia Department at District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela.

Additional projects include road construction and rehabilitation in South Waziristan, Tank, Batkhela, and Upper Chitral, as well as the establishment of model religious schools and computer labs in registered religious schools.

The meeting also focused on enhancing governance, with approvals for the establishment of a Chief Minister’s Policy Office and a Monitoring and Evaluation System for development projects. The meeting was attended by various department officials and PDWP members.