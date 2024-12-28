KPCTA organises Hunar Mela to showcase artisans’ handicrafts

Peshawar - The five-day Hunar Mela commenced to showcase handicrafts crafted by artisans from across the country. The event is jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Destination Heritage Greens Peshawar, and Hunar Zone.

Speaking at the inauguration, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Bakhtiar Khan emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in providing skilled women working from home an opportunity to showcase their talents. He praised the inclusion of skilled women in the event and assured that more programs would be organized to support artisans.

Prominent figures such as General Manager Destination Heritage Greens Peshawar Sajjad Abbasi, Director Hunar Zone Urooj Hamdani, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rabia Basri, Prof Dr. Hameeda, and Madam Tashfeen were present at the event.

The fair features stalls displaying handmade crafts from various districts, including Swat, Hazara, and Bahawalpur. Items include paintings by students, crafts made by prisoners from the Department of Prisons, Swati shawls, Hazara embroidery, leather goods, mizri (woven art), and wax-based crafts. Food stalls and women’s clothing are also part of the attraction.

A musical evening with a live performance by the Jam Boys is scheduled, along with another performance on December 31, the concluding day of the event. Entry to the Mela is free for women and families, and the participants lauded the organizers for providing artisans a platform to present their crafts to the world.