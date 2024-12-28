Kundi pays tribute to martyred officer in NW

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his tribute to Major Muhammad Owais, who was martyred in an exchange of fire during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred officer. He prayed for the elevation of Major Owais’s ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for his grieving family.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terrorism will not be in vain. He reaffirmed that those who have laid down their lives in the battle for the country’s security and peace remain a source of pride for the nation. The Governor acknowledged that the martyrs are a symbol of national pride and are critical to the country’s defense and stability.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, paid tribute to Major Muhammad Awais, who was martyred in the fight against miscreants in North Waziristan.

In a message issued on Friday, the CS prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the grieving family. He also praised the security forces for their successful operations against miscreants in Waziristan and Bannu.