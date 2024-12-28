Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kurram peace agreement finalised by Grand Jirga

Kurram peace agreement finalised by Grand Jirga
Web Desk
3:45 PM | December 28, 2024
National

A peace agreement has been finalised by the Grand Jirga to restore stability in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the agreement, any party involved in the use of weapons will face fines. Additionally, the 2008 Murree Agreement will be enforced, requiring all parties to surrender their weapons.

The Jirga, which had been deliberating for three weeks to address security challenges in the district, has now successfully reached a consensus on all points. The signing of the agreement, previously delayed due to the incomplete attendance of Jirga members, has been concluded.

Yesterday’s session, held at Kohat Fort and led by Commissioner Kohat Muatasim Billah, involved thorough discussions on various issues.

The administration has expressed concerns over reopening roads while heavy weapons remain in the area, citing significant security risks. Meanwhile, helicopter services continue to deliver essential supplies, including medicines, to the district.

Security forces stops Khorasan terrorist innfiltration at Pak-Afghan border

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024