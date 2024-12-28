Kurram peace agreement finalised by Grand Jirga

A peace agreement has been finalised by the Grand Jirga to restore stability in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the agreement, any party involved in the use of weapons will face fines. Additionally, the 2008 Murree Agreement will be enforced, requiring all parties to surrender their weapons.

The Jirga, which had been deliberating for three weeks to address security challenges in the district, has now successfully reached a consensus on all points. The signing of the agreement, previously delayed due to the incomplete attendance of Jirga members, has been concluded.

Yesterday’s session, held at Kohat Fort and led by Commissioner Kohat Muatasim Billah, involved thorough discussions on various issues.

The administration has expressed concerns over reopening roads while heavy weapons remain in the area, citing significant security risks. Meanwhile, helicopter services continue to deliver essential supplies, including medicines, to the district.