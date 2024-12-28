Lahore industries achieve 96% emission control compliance

For the first time in history, 96% of Lahore's industries have been equipped with emission control systems, following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

A survey by the Urban Unit revealed that as of April 2024, only 43% of Lahore's industries had air-cleaning systems. However, due to the concerted efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), this figure surged to 96% by December 2024.

During this period, the EPA inspected 2,883 industrial units in Lahore, issued 860 notices, imposed fines totaling Rs 45.6 million, and sealed 225 units for violations.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on pollution, underscoring the need for adopting eco-friendly technologies. She warned of strict actions against violators and reiterated the government’s commitment to making Pakistan clean and green.

Public awareness campaigns are underway, and financial assistance is being offered to help industries transition to green technologies. Non-compliant units will only be allowed to resume operations after meeting environmental standards. The EPA is also being modernized and empowered to enforce environmental laws effectively.

Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the government's collaborative strategies with industrialists and the private sector to combat pollution, ensuring that Lahore’s industrial zones remain under strict monitoring.