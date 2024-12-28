Lesco detects 481 power pilferers

Lahore - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 481 connections where customers were pilfering electricity across all its circles in five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hours.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves. Out of these, 147 FIRs have been registered at respective police stations, and 27 accused individuals have been arrested by the police. Major anti-power theft operations are being conducted under the directives of the Federal Power Division, with LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider supervising these operations. The LESCO CEO vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until electricity theft is completely eradicated. He also stated that both the electricity thieves and LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them would be brought to justice.

During the last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 15 were commercial, 2 agricultural, 2 industrial, and 457 domestic. All these connections were disconnected, and detection units were applied. The total number of detection units charged amounted to 393,509 units, with a detection bill totaling Rs15.575 million.

Rs7.8m collected from 277 defaulters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs7.8 million from 277 “dead” defaulters across all five districts—Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Okara—during the last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company had recovered outstanding dues as follows: Rs1.7 million from 27 defaulters in the Northern Circle; Rs0.6 million from 38 defaulters in the Eastern Circle; Rs2.6 million from 56 defaulters in the Central Circle; Rs0.5 million from 23 defaulters in the Southern Circle; Rs0.1 million from 24 defaulters in the Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs0.7 million from 34 defaulters in the Sheikhupura Circle; Rs0.6 million from 50 defaulters in the Okara Circle; and Rs0.6 million from 25 defaulters in the Kasur Circle.