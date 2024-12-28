Saturday, December 28, 2024
LHC links new school registration to bus policy

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday made the registration of new schools conditional to implementing a school bus policy.

The court also sought a comprehensive report from authorities concerned in this regard by December 30. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court held that new school registration should include a mandatory school bus services. “No new school would be allowed to register without adopting this policy, “ it added.

The court also sought an explanation from the secretary schools regarding non-compliance with a previous order mandating bus services for 50% of students. The court criticized the secretary for failing to implement the measures for school bus arrangements, while labeling this a violation of its orders.

At this stage, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission reported that the managing director of WASA has been instructed to resume work on water meters.

To which, WASA’s lawyer informed the court about financial disputes with a Chinese company, delaying the project.  Justice Shahid Karim urged immediate resolution, warning that smog conditions are likely to worsen in the coming months. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until December 30 for further updates on the school bus policy and related issues.

Our Staff Reporter

