LHC rules non-Muslims can't inherit Muslim property

The Lahore High Court issued a significant ruling on Saturday regarding the inheritance rights of non-Muslims.

Justice Iqbal Chaudhry heard an appeal against a lower court decision and upheld the ruling, which stated that, under Islamic law, a non-Muslim is not entitled to inherit property from a Muslim.

The High Court dismissed the appeal, reaffirming the subordinate court's decision. The court emphasized that, according to Islamic principles, non-Muslims cannot claim inheritance rights to a Muslim's property.

The case involved 83 kanals of land owned by a deceased Muslim from Gojra, which had been distributed among his heirs. A grandson contested the allocation, objecting to a portion being given to his non-Muslim uncle.

The lower court ruled in the grandson's favor, citing the uncle’s non-Muslim status. The uncle then appealed the decision, but the Lahore High Court upheld the original ruling.