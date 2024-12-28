Man unleashes dog on lender

LODHRAN/ Muzaffargarh - A man unleashed his dog on his opponent when he demanded his loan back at Burhanpur.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran, Kamran Mumtaz, took notice of the incident, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action. According to SHO Sadar police station Imran Gujar, the victim had approached the suspect to request repayment of a loan. Enraged by the demand, the suspect retaliated by orchestrating a violent attack using his dog. Sadar police apprehended the suspect and registered a case against him. DPO Kamran Mumtaz reiterated his commitment to justice, stating, “Such cruel acts deserve no tolerance, and the accused will face strict legal consequences.”

Separately in Muzaffargarh, the municipal administration of Karor Lal Esan, district Layyah on Friday issued strict directives concerning the handling of stray and pet dogs. The move aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining peace in residential areas. According to a spokesperson, in an official notice signed by the municipal committee’s chief officer, residents were warned that keeping ferocious and dangerous dogs in residential areas was a punishable offence under Sections 174 and 172, Table 9, Serial No. 7 of municipal regulations. The notice outlines clear guidelines for pet owners, including mandatory and leashing of dogs at all times.

Additionally, it mandates that pet dogs be registered with the authorities. Failure to comply will result in the dogs being treated as strays and subsequently culled. Additionally, residents are required to register their pet dogs with the authorities. Failure to comply will result in the dogs being classified as strays, which will lead to their culling.

The administration emphasized that no excuses or exemptions will be accepted. Citizens are urged to adhere to these regulations to avoid penalties and to contribute to a safer and more orderly environment for all.