Manmohan Singh played role in improving bilateral ties: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday said that former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh played role in improving bilateral ties. Condoling his death, Dar hailed him for a “notable role in improving” the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure at the office between 2004 and 2014. He said that Singh will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanor. “Saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Born in a village in Pakistan’s Chakwal district, Dr. Singh was a distinguished economist and political leader. He will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanor,” he said in a post on X.

“Beyond his remarkable achievements in the field of economics, Dr. Singh demonstrated a commitment to promoting regional peace. His approach to regional issues reflected his belief that mutual understanding, dialogue and cooperation were essential for collective progress. He played a notable role in improving Pakistan-India bilateral relations during his tenure as Prime Minister,” Dar added.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry paid tributes to him. “It is truly saddening to hear about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh. The economic stability India enjoys today is largely due to his visionary policies. Born in Gah village of Jhelum, which now falls in Chakwal, Punjab (Pakistan), Dr. Singh, a son of Jhelum, remains an enduring inspiration for the people of this region,” Chaudhry said in a post on X.

Yesterday, India announced seven days of state mourning after the death of Manmohan Singh, one of the architects of the country’s economic liberalisation in the early 1990s. Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, died at the age of 92 late on December 26 evening at a hospital in New Delhi. He will be accorded a state funeral.