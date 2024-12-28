Mature Diplomacy

The Pakistani government’s recent call for improved relations with Afghanistan, alongside its demand for decisive action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), highlights a balanced approach to a sensitive and volatile issue. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) have emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its borders, while also keeping diplomatic channels open with Kabul. This strategy deserves commendation, as it reflects both maturity and pragmatism in addressing a regional threat that has long destabilised the area.

The TTP’s operations within Afghanistan continue to undermine Pakistan’s security, despite numerous assurances from Kabul. The presence of militant sanctuaries on Afghan soil, as highlighted by the ISPR, exacerbates the situation, leaving Pakistan with little choice but to push for concrete action. Pakistan’s demand for Afghanistan to take responsibility is not only about national security but also a necessary step to foster meaningful cooperation and long-term peace between the two countries.

What stands out in Pakistan’s approach is the restraint shown by the government. Rather than escalating tensions with unilateral actions, Pakistan has kept the door to dialogue open, urging Afghanistan to collaborate in tackling the TTP threat. This approach sends a clear message to Kabul: regional stability can only be achieved when both nations address shared challenges together.

However, Afghanistan must understand that ignoring the TTP’s activities undermines its credibility and hinders the prospects of peace. The path to lasting stability lies in coordinated efforts to dismantle these terrorist networks. For the future of both countries and the region at large, Afghanistan must demonstrate genuine resolve in confronting these threats and meet Pakistan’s goodwill with tangible action.

Pakistan’s stance—combining firmness with dialogue—offers a vision of cooperation that, if embraced, could lead to peace, stability, and prosperity for both nations.