Missing person being tried in military court, IHC told

Shahid Rao
December 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Ministry of Defence Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the whereabouts of a missing person Mudassar Khan had been traced as he was being tried in the military court. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing in a petition filed by Nazima Fatehyab through her counsel Iman Zainab Mazari Advocate and the bench had previously sought a report in sealed envelope from Military Intelligence (MI) in a petition seeking recovery of a missing person Mudassar Khan belonging to AJK. At this, Justice Kayani directed the Ministry of Defense to arrange a meeting between Mudassar Khan and his family in accordance with the law. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to issue directions for a meeting between Mudassar Khan and his family. The court, after considering request, directed Ministry of Defence to arrange a meeting between Mudassar Khan and his family, as per the law. Counsel for the petitioner informed the IHC bench that after issuance of notice by this Court, petitioner (wife of detenue) had received a call from unknown intelligence sources whereby detenue talked with the petitioner and told her that he will be released after some time.

