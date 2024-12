ATTOCK - A motorcyclist died when hit by a truck near in Fatehjang city. As per details, 15-year-old Ahmed son of Javed Iqbal, a resident of Dhok Syedan was on his way home on his bike when hit by a truck near Almas Clinic in Fatehjang and died on the spot.

On receiving information, an ambulance of Rescue 1122 Fatehjang reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang.