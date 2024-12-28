Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mozambique’s president-elect calls for ‘non-violence’

NEWS WIRE
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, International

Maputo  -  Mozambique’s president-elect Daniel Chapo on Friday called for “non-violence” and “unity” after widespread rioting this week sparked by his ruling party’s contested election win. Chapo, who said he “regretted” the violence, promised that after his inauguration in mid-January, he would be “the president of all” in the southern African country, despite opposition claims of vote-rigging. Mozambique’s top court on Monday confirmed that Frelimo, Chapo’s party that has been in power for 50 years, won the October 9 vote, triggering four days of unrest that saw streets blocked, shops and businesses torched, and looting. More than 125 people were killed in the unrest, according to a local NGO. Chapo said in his first public statement since the court decision that the worst affected cities were the capital Maputo, neighbouring Matola, the central city of Beira and Nampula in the north.

LHC links new school registration to bus policy

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024