Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Murtaza criticizes PML-N, PTI as two sides of same coin

Murtaza criticizes PML-N, PTI as two sides of same coin
Web Desk
5:16 PM | December 28, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Hassan Murtaza criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describing them as two sides of the same coin during a media interaction in Lahore on Saturday.

Murtaza remarked that the PTI founder's support for political dialogue stems from external pressure. He also highlighted the loyalty of PPP workers, who paid tribute to the party's leadership in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s comments, he stated that Western powers are opposed to Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

He stressed that treason cases should be filed against individuals who threaten the country's nuclear programme.

Previously, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised concerns about international challenges to Pakistan, emphasizing that criticisms targeting the country extend beyond individuals to its nuclear and missile programmes.

He vowed that the PPP would defend Pakistan against any conspiracies and condemned foreign efforts to undermine Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

Bilawal Bhutto urges PML-N to make decisions with consensus

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024