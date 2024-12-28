Murtaza criticizes PML-N, PTI as two sides of same coin

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Hassan Murtaza criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describing them as two sides of the same coin during a media interaction in Lahore on Saturday.

Murtaza remarked that the PTI founder's support for political dialogue stems from external pressure. He also highlighted the loyalty of PPP workers, who paid tribute to the party's leadership in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s comments, he stated that Western powers are opposed to Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

He stressed that treason cases should be filed against individuals who threaten the country's nuclear programme.

Previously, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised concerns about international challenges to Pakistan, emphasizing that criticisms targeting the country extend beyond individuals to its nuclear and missile programmes.

He vowed that the PPP would defend Pakistan against any conspiracies and condemned foreign efforts to undermine Pakistan’s defence capabilities.