No compromises on nuclear programme, missile technology: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

GARHI KHUDA BUX - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised the need for consensus in decision making, stating that the PML-N-led government lacks the mandate to make unilateral decisions.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PP[P leader also reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s nuclear assets and missile programme, gifts to the nation from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Moharma Benazir Bhutto.

He vowed that no compromise would be allowed on these assets.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grave concerns over threats to Pakistan’s nuclear assets and missile technology. “Our adversaries aim to deprive a Muslim country of such strength. We will not allow any compromises on our nuclear program or missile technology,” he declared unequivocally.

He also criticized Imran Khan, pointing out that international statements supporting him come from elements opposed to Pakistan’s nuclear program. “Imran Khan must clarify why those hostile to Pakistan’s nuclear assets are backing him. Are these not the same voices that supported Israel’s government and now advocate for him?”

The PPP chairman emphasised that the PPP and its workers would thwart any attempt to install a government willing to compromise on national interests.

Bilawal further remarked that those who assassinated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto believed that with her gone, the genuine voice of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir would be silenced, leaving Pakistan under the control of puppets willing to trade away the people’s rights and even the country’s nuclear assets for personal gains.

“From December 27, 2007, when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was martyred and puppets were imposed, the country has been suffering. Today, Pakistan faces myriad problems—economic crises, rising terrorism, provincial issues, and looming international challenges,” he

Also, Bilawal paid tribute to his mother, highlighting her 30-year political struggle, which has become an integral part of history. He noted that Benazir never compromised on her ideology and was a champion of the vulnerable segments of society.

The PPP and its supporters across the country are observing Benazir’s death anniversary with great devotion and respect. A main congregation was held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where President Asif Ali Zardari, central and provincial leaders, and other prominent figures addressed the gathering.

Notable attendees included Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the first lady of Pakistan and central president of PPP’s Ladies Wing; Faryal Talpur, Asif’s sister and member of the provincial assembly; and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders were also present. The event featured a 60-foot-wide main stage decorated with party flags and portraits of Benazir and other party leaders. Renowned poets paid tribute to the late leader through poetry, adding a touching gesture to the commemoration.

‘Pakistan also has its own superpower’

President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the occasion of 17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here on Friday, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the people and the country. He stated that if there is any superpower, Pakistan also has its own superpower, which is the power of its people.

President highlighted the party’s achievements, including the reversal of the verdict against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 45 years after his execution. He reiterated the party’s loyalty to the people, the federation, and Pakistan, emphasizing the need to protect the country.

The president assured the nation that despite challenges, the party is committed to resolving issues and ensuring the provision of basic necessities like water and gas. He promised that the rights of all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, will be protected.

He also expressed his optimism about the country’s future, stating that modern advancements will benefit humanity and, by extension, Pakistan. He urged the people not to worry, as the party will provide good news and ensure the country’s stability.