No foreign pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Aqeel

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that there is no foreign pressure on government for holding dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). But, there is a pressure of the people who are fed up to see politics of unrest promoted by PTI in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said had offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions, but they refused to move forward.

In reply to a question about any deal with PTI, he said the government didn’t offer any deal to PTI leadership but we have a great desire to take the country forward with speedy progress.

To a question about judicial reforms and amendment, he said the purpose of the judicial reforms was to provide speedy justice to the people besides removing heavy backlog of the cases from the lower and higher courts.