Only independent probe will determine May 9 culprits: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Stressing the need for course correction, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday said the power to punish or reward citizens rested solely with the judiciary, warning that allowing defence institutions to try civilians in military courts would have devastating consequences for the state’s justice system.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in a statement said justice couldn’t be served by making decisions “with preconceived notions and biases, as such decisions couldn’t be accepted as just.”

He was reacting to the press conference of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in which he said the sentences handed down to 85 civilians by military courts over May 9 violent incidents fulfilled all demands of justice.

Akram noted that this was precisely why decisions delivered by independent courts were universally recognized and respected, whereas those made by military courts were not accepted anywhere in the world.

He claimed that the alarming decline in the state’s rational thinking, decision-making and overall governance has been the primary catalyst for the prevailing chaos and conflict plaguing the country.

He alleged that the state’s narrative, built on deeply flawed, unrealistic and hateful foundations, was the primary driver of escalating tensions and confrontation between the people and state institutions.

He warned that the growing trend of labeling critics of the government and its decision-makers as chaotic or anti-state would have disastrous repercussions for Pakistan.

The information secretary said peaceful protests were a fundamental democratic and constitutional right of every political party. “Thus, the government’s decision to block PTI’s protest by placing shipping containers across the route was utterly incomprehensible and unjustified.”

He asked why Article 245 was invoked to call in Army in aid to civilian administration, roads blocked and peaceful and unarmed workers were arbitrarily detained and demonized, turning innocent citizens into perceived troublemakers.

Akram said millions of Pakistanis were actively engaged in national discussions on social media platforms, exercising their right to critical thinking and expressing their opinions based on their consciousness and available information under a modern and automated system.

He stressed that the state’s indiscriminate crackdown on its citizens, labelling critical opinions and legitimate criticism as hostile attacks, only served to escalate tensions and perpetuate a culture of lawlessness in the country.

The PTI leader went on to say every Pakistani citizen was a patriot, guided by his conscience and reason, adding that everyone has the freedom to choose his political affiliation and exercise his constitutional rights freely.

Akram emphasized that for Pakistan’s situation to improve rapidly, the state must abandon its vindictive actions against the country’s popular political party PTI and its leadership and acknowledge the supremacy of the constitution and uphold the rule of law.

He stressed that the May 9 issue could only be truly resolved through a high-level and independent judicial investigation that should rely on concrete evidence, including CCTV footage, rather than being swayed by press conferences, aggressive statements or intimidation tactics.

He claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government stood out as the only people’s representative government established through Form-45, which has set a high standard for governance, surpassing other provinces in this regard.

He added that the KP government was well-aware of its responsibility to restore normalcy to restive Kurram tribal district and was taking multifaceted measures, including providing essential medical supplies, evacuating affected individuals and convening a jirga to mitigate tensions and promote peace in the region.

Akram observed that the people of Kurram were hesitant to disarm due to their concerns about potential security threats along the border, as in the past the area was also cleared through an operation.

He urged that rather than relying on empty words, the state must take concrete action, demonstrating a genuine sense of responsibility and accountability.

The PTI information secretary stated that it was high time the state re-examines its approach and mindset, adopting a more constructive and inclusive strategy to navigate the country through its current challenges and toward a more stable and prosperous future.