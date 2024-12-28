Saturday, December 28, 2024
Open court held to resolve public issues

Monitoring Report
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   The district administration of Peshawar organized a Khuli Katcheri (open court) in Musa Zai under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram. The event, held at Government Higher Secondary School Musa Zai, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Uzma Mukarram, MPA Fazal Elahi, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Izzah Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samiya Jabeen, district officials, revenue staff, community representatives, and a large number of local residents.

The open court aimed to provide a platform for residents to voice their issues and seek immediate solutions. Announcements were made in the area beforehand to ensure maximum public participation. Key concerns raised included excessive electricity load-shedding, low gas pressure, lack of cleanliness in streets and drains, encroachments by shopkeepers causing inconvenience to pedestrians, and the need for strict action against profiteers in local markets.

Residents submitted written complaints and spoke openly about their problems. Officials issued on-the-spot directives to address the grievances. ADC (Relief) Uzma Mukarram emphasized that the purpose of such forums is to bridge the gap between the administration and the public and to resolve issues at their doorstep. She urged citizens to follow up on their complaints to ensure accountability.

Residents expressed gratitude to the district administration for organizing the open court and addressing their concerns.

Monitoring Report

