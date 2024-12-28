Pacers shine as South Africa hold edge in Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

CENTURION - South Africa’s pacers struck crucial blows late on Day 2 to maintain their dominance in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Corbin Bosch’s resilient unbeaten 81 had earlier propelled the hosts to a commanding position at SuperSport Park on Friday.

At stumps, Pakistan stood at 88-3 in their second innings, trailing by two runs, with Babar Azam (16*) and Saud Shakeel (8*) at the crease. The visitors faced an uphill battle after conceding a 90-run first-innings deficit. Pakistan’s second innings began with cautious optimism, but South Africa’s pacers quickly dented their hopes. Kagiso Rabada struck first, uprooting Saim Ayub’s stumps for a well-made 28.

Skipper Shan Masood also scored 28 but was undone by Marco Jansen’s sharp delivery. Jansen struck again in his next over, trapping Kamran Ghulam for just 4. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel weathered the storm in the fading light, ensuring no further damage as umpires called early stumps due to poor visibility. Earlier in the day, Corbin Bosch played a gritty knock, carrying South Africa to a total of 301 in their first innings. Bosch’s unbeaten 81, featuring 18 boundaries, stood out as a defining effort in the face of Pakistan’s disciplined bowling.The 29-year-old stitched crucial lower-order partnerships, first with Kagiso Rabada (13) for 41 runs and later with Dane Paterson (12) for 47 runs. Saim Ayub eventually dismissed Paterson to bring the South African innings to a close, giving Pakistan a glimmer of hope.

South Africa resumed the day at 82-3, with Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma determined to build on their lead. The pair added 70 runs for the fourth wicket before Aamir Jamal dismissed Bavuma for a hard-fought 31.David Bedingham then joined Markram, contributing a brisk 30 in a 42-run stand before Naseem Shah’s fiery spell turned the tide.

Naseem dismissed Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (2), and Marco Jansen (2) in quick succession, reducing South Africa to 191-7.Markram’s composed 89 off 144 balls, featuring 15 boundaries, ended when Khurram Shahzad produced a peach of a delivery to dislodge his stumps.

Pakistan’s batting woes were evident on Day 1 as they were bundled out for 211. Kamran Ghulam top-scored with a fighting 54 off 71 balls, but the South African pace attack, led by Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, proved too potent. Khurram Shahzad and Naseem Shah were the standout bowlers for Pakistan, claiming three wickets each. Aamir Jamal contributed with two scalps, while Mohammad Abbas and Saim Ayub chipped in with one apiece. With South Africa holding a slender two-run lead and Pakistan three wickets down, the match remains delicately poised. The day three will be crucial as Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel look to rebuild and set a challenging target for the Proteas.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 211 and 88-3 (Babar 16*, Jansen 2-17) trail SOUTH AFRICA 301 (Markram 89, Bosch 81*, Shahzad 3-75, Naseem 3-92) by two runs.