Pacifying Exaggerated Appetites

At the dawn of the 20th century, life in the subcontinent was characterised by simplicity and empathy. Except for a few nawabs and princes, ostentatious displays of wealth were rare. Even the affluent conducted themselves with dignity, mindful not to demean the less fortunate.

However, after Independence, an insatiable appetite for power, wealth, and luxury began to afflict society. Many adopted an epicurean lifestyle, justifying their excesses with the belief that life is fleeting and must be enjoyed to the fullest. This unchecked greed has fostered selfishness, mediocrity, and corruption, eroding empathy and sensitivity.

A glaring example of this excess is the lavish expenditure on weddings. These events, resembling Bollywood productions, have become opportunities to flaunt wealth, often at the expense of modesty and dignity. Such practices have roots in the extravagant traditions of Indian nawabs, like Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula of Awadh, who reportedly spent millions on his wedding but was later unable to pay war penalties. If such resources had been channelled into education and research, the subcontinent might have surpassed nations like China and Japan in development.

Today, this extravagance exists in a society where many girls remain unmarried due to financial constraints. Such heartless behaviour highlights the glaring disparity in our values. Civil society must advocate for modest and meaningful celebrations, aligned with Islamic principles of simplicity and grace.

The relentless pursuit of wealth has turned individuals into machines, depleting their spiritual energies. Hazrat Ali (RA) aptly summarised the antidote: “I have reduced my needs so much that I have become rich.” Moderation in desires is the key to a content and healthy life.

Epictetus, the Greek philosopher, offered timeless advice: “Behave in life as at a dinner party. Take your share with moderation, and don’t stretch your desire for more.” This philosophy, if embraced, can lead to a more harmonious society.

Untamed greed destroys both individuals and communities, leaving a legacy of discontent for future generations. Teaching children to value wealth above all else results in hollow lives devoid of meaningful relationships. Fortunately, there are signs of a rebirth of conscience among Pakistan’s youth, offering hope for a better future.

If Pakistan is ever to break free from its crippling debt cycle, we must embrace contentment and moderation. Media can play a pivotal role in promoting frugality and thrift. As Mao Tse-tung rightly said: “Diligence and frugality should be practised in all enterprises.”

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.