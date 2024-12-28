Saturday, December 28, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The grandeur of a thing is found not in the thing itself, but in the impressions it evokes.” –François de La Rochefoucauld

Past in Perspective
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, evoke an aura of mystery and splendour. Believed to have been built in the ancient city of Babylon, near present-day Hillah, Iraq, these gardens were a testament to the opulence of the Babylonian Empire under King Nebuchadnezzar II, around 600 BC. The lush terraced gardens were an architectural marvel, elevated in tiers and adorned with exotic plants, shrubs, and trees. Despite the lack of definitive archaeological evidence, historical accounts describe their grandeur, where cascading waterfalls and intricate irrigation systems created a mesmerising oasis in the heart of the desert, captivating the imagination through the ages.

