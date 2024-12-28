Saturday, December 28, 2024
PFA fines food outlets

December 28, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Punjab Food Authority teams inspected 165 outlets of sweets and bakers and production at six bakeries was stopped, over Rs 5.3 million fine was imposed and 96 others were served improvement notices during the last 24 hours. According to official sources here Friday, the teams also checked 110 fast food outlets and imposed over Rs 2.9 million fines on them. They also disposed of 513 rotten eggs, 237kg non-food grade chemicals, 100 liter oil, 46 kg expired sweets and 34kg expired biscuits.

