PM urges Afghanistan to remove terrorist sanctuaries

Shehbaz Sharif calls TTP red line, demands Kabul to act against it. Directs stringent punitive action within week against human traffickers. Federal cabinet approves policy guidelines for carbon market trading.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked the Afghan government once again to act against the TTP carrying out terror activities inside Pakistan from across the Afghan border, calling it unacceptable and a red line for his country.

“Unfortunately, TTP is operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terror attacks and killing innocent people inside Pakistan. This cannot go on. We have conveyed to the Afghan government that we desire good ties with them but TTP should be stopped from killing our innocent people. This is a red line. TTP operating from there against Pakistan is unacceptable,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him.

He said that Afghanistan was a neighboring country with thousands of kilometers-long shared border. We desire cordial ties with each other and cooperation in trade, economy and other sectors, he added.

The prime minister asked the Afghan government to formulate a solid strategy as Pakistan was ready to talk with them on the issue. But the policy of talks and allowing TTP to operate against Pakistan can’t go simultaneously, he remarked.

He said that the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were all-time ready to ensure the country’s peace and security. A few days ago, 16 FC personnel were martyred and the forces eliminated also several terrorists in North Waziristan operations on Thursday, in which an army major was also martyred.

Referring to the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom observed on the day, the prime minister remembered Benazir Bhutto as a courageous lady with political sagacity and acumen. Being the first female prime minister of the Islamic world, she always believed in political coexistence and the same approach led to the signing of the Charter of Democracy with Mian Nawaz Sharif which was later endorsed by all political parties. He said the services and sacrifice of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for democracy and the country were exemplary and would be remembered forever.

On the issue of the shortage of medicines in Parachinar, Prime Minister Shehbaz told the cabinet members that the federal government had supplied 1,000 kilograms of medicines to the area through helicopter which also airlifted patients from there who were being treated in Islamabad.

The prime minister apprised the meeting of his telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to condole the incident of tragic plane crash which killed 38 people and left 24 injured. He expressed the hope that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties would strengthen in the coming months.

About the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, he said the arrangements for the international sports event had been made and expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan will witness high-quality cricket.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that under the ADR agreed with the banks and the government, Rs 70 billion will go to the national kitty in a year and around Rs 240 billion in three years.

He said that in recent years, the banks had earned windfall profits owing to the high interest rate. The matter will be approved by the cabinet before the final nod by the President of Pakistan.

Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take strict punitive action within a week against culprits involved in human trafficking.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting regarding the prevention of human trafficking in the country, a PM office press release said. During the meeting, the report of the committee formed under the chairmanship of Mushtaq Sukhera was presented in view of the migrant’s boat capsizing incident occurred near Greece in December 2024.

The PM extended his gratitude to Mushtaq Sukhera for compiling a comprehensive report on the matter.

He also directed to make the prosecution process more effective against people involved in human trafficking.

“Why disciplinary action has not been taken against government officials who facilitate people involved in human trafficking?”, the Prime Minister queried.

The PM directed to make visa checks and other regulations effective for all those going abroad. “The Government of Pakistan is committed to the complete elimination of human trafficking from the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister also issued instructions to form a committee headed by the Interior Minister to find a sustainable solution to end human trafficking.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed regarding the measures taken against human trafficking in the country, whereas a briefing was also given on the identification of the Pakistanis in the December 2024 migrant boat accident near Greece and the progress of repatriation of their remains.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior officers of related institutions participated in the meeting.

‘Policy guidelines for carbon market trading’

The federal cabinet on Friday approved the policy guidelines for carbon market trading, on the recommendations of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also gave a nod to the amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance 2024, related to the banking companies as recommended by the Revenue Division, according to a PM Office press release.

It also approved amendments in the Societies Registration Act 1860, based on the law ministry’s recommendations.

The federal cabinet approved assigning the additional powers of insurance tribunals to all of the District and Session Judges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the orders of the Peshawar High Court and the recommendation of the law ministry.

PM condoles death of brother of British PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday conveyed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the passing of his younger brother.

In a post on social platform X, he said, “I wish to convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the passing of his younger brother. My thoughts and prayers are with Prime Minister Starmer and his family in this difficult hour.”